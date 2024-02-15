13 Incredibly Stunning Photos of Ishaan Khatter's GF Chandni Bainz
15 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Chandni Bainz is a Malaysian model who came to India after the pandemic for a Sunsilk ad.
After the success of the ad, she found her foot in the industry and has been working here ever since.
Chandni Bainz is currently dating actor Ishaan Khatter, brother of Shahid Kapoor.
Chandni Bainz was seen accompanying Ishaan at a recently happened awards show where she arrived wearing a green body-hugging dress.
Chandni Bainz looked lovely and grabbed all the eyeballs for her stunning features.
She is a 21-year-old girl with dreams of making it big in the modelling and film world.
Chandni Bainz speaks four languages - Punjabi, Malay, English and Hindi.
After doing some commercials when she was 4, Chandni started to enjoy being in front of the camera.
She kept giving auditions and after completing her schooling in Malaysia, she once again started trying her luck in modelling.
Working in India and with Indian brands was always her dream and guess she's living her dream life right now!
Chandni Bainz idolises Priyanka Chopra. She once even mentioned in an interview that she would love to trade a day of her life with PC's to see how she lives.
She was 11 when she got to be the host of RTM - Radio Television of Malaysia.
