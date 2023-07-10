15 Actors Who Did Bald Roles Including Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
10 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Salman Khan played a jilted lover in Tere Naam and he went bald for the role.
Arjun Rampal played a villain in SRK's Ra.One and had to go bald for a scene.
Anushka Sharma played the role of a Cancer patient in the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ranbir Kapoor played her lover.
Priyanka Chopra played the titular role in Mary Kom, the biopic made on the legendary Indian boxer.
Aamir Khan performed an iconic character in Ghajini and went bald for his look.
Shweta Tripathi played the role of a person struggling with Alopecia in Gone Kesh.
Ranveer Singh played one of his most iconic roles as Peshwa Bajirao in Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.
Sanjay Dutt went bald in real-life to play the role of the villain in Agneepath that featured Hrithik Roshan in the lead.
Sunny Singh played the role of a man struggling with premature balding in young age in his film Ujda Chaman.
Ayushmann Khurrana played a man struggling with premature balding in Bala.
Amitabh Bachchan's character in Paa is struggling with a rare genetic disorder called 'progeria' in Paa.
Rajkummar Rao played one of his best roles as Subhash Chandra Bose in Bose and went bald for the role.
Akshay Kumar as a bald king for a moment in a song from his movie Housefull 4.
Shahid Kapoor went bald for a scene in his highly-acclaimed movie Haider.
