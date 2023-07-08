15 Hot Looks of Tamannaah Bhatia From Jailer Song With Rajinikanth
08 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Tamannaah Bhatia appears in the song of Rajinikanth's film Jailer.
Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's hot looks from Jailer's song Kaavaalaa.
Tamannaah Bhatia shares hot dance moves with Rajinikanth in the Jailer song Kaavaalaa.
Kaavaalaa song from Jailer is all about Tamannaah Bhatia's hot dance moves.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth burn the dance floor in the Jailer song Kaavaalaa.
Kaavaalaa song starring Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute sizzler.
Internet is divided over Tamannaah Bhatia's song with Rajinikanth in Jailer.
Fans think Rajinikanth should stop dancing with women half his age.
Rajinikanth's special appearance in the Kaavaalaa song with Tamaanaah Bhatia raises eyebrows.
Fans say it's not age-appropriate for Rajinikanth to dance with Tamannaah Bhatia in such item songs.
Jailer is directed by Nelson and it's an action-comedy film.
Rajinikanth's film to see cameos from Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.
Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan.
Tammannaah Bhatia is in the news for her bold scenes with Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2.
