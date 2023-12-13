15 Most Amazing Feel-Good Bollywood Movies For Holidays
13 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Dil Chahta Hai (2001): A pathbreaking film about a new generation and their ways of living lives. It starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three friends on a journey.
Hum Tum (2004): A cute love story that travels through time, the Kunal Kohli directorial paired Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji is full of hearty moments.
Cheeni Kum (2007): A film which stays relevant forever, it featured amazing performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu, and explored the idea of ageless love.
Jab We Met (2007): A bold film about independence and taking charge of your life, this Imtiaz Ali directorial was a memorable love story between Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor).
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008): Starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza, the film was a sweet love story of two best friends who never realised that they were meant to be together for life.
3 Idiots (2009): One of the best films of Rajkumar Hirani, it starred Aamir Khan in the lead and dealt with the idea of 'don't run behind success, chase wisdom and success will follow you.'
English Vinglish (2012): An important story to tell, the film starred the late Sridevi in the role of a woman who spends her life as a housewife until she decides to learn English and understands the value of her freedom and independence.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): A film about self-discovery, friendships and self-love, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar as three best friends who take an unexpected trip together.
Queen (2013): A turning point in Kangana Ranaut's career, this film showed her in the role of Rani, a woman who decides to go on her honeymoon after being left by her husband.
The Lunchbox (2013): India's Oscar contender for the year, the film starred Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur. It was a beautiful story combining emotions, friendships and food.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): A love story between two old schoolmates who are totally opposite of each other. An unlikely trip to Manali years after they pass the school changes everything. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015): Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it was essentially a story about a dysfunctional rich family but was intertwined with many sub-plots about patriarchy, romance, social obligations and more.
Hindi Medium (2017): Another Irrfan Khan starrer on the list, this film was much more than just a film. It commented on the education system in the country and how even education has been commercialised.
Qarib Qarib Single: It's a 2017 film starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, a story of an unlikely couple slowly falling in love on an unexpected journey.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023): A film which marked the comeback of Karan Johar in the direction space. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, it broke many gender stereotypes and was a grand, romantic, family drama.
