Agneepath (2012) Protagonist gets even with his father’s killers. Minor girls are sold like animals.
29 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Anjaam (1994) A mentally unstable man loves a woman, commits atrocities on her to force her to love him back.
Ankush (1986) A young girl guides four misled youths. She is assaulted by her employer and they take bloody revenge.
Dacait (1987) shows humans enjoying, laughing over dead bodies of other humans.
Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986) A teenage boy is accused of killing his father and jury is set up to decide his fate.
Ghatak (1996) A freedom fighter is made to act, bark like a dog in full public view forcing his upright son to go on killing spree.
Haider (2014) A young boy loses his father and suspects that his mother and his uncle are having an affair. He retaliates!
Holi (1984) revolves around college students. The climax ragging scene is extremely distressing.
Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980) A billionaire is attracted to a model, rapes her and her minor sister. She takes revenge.
Meri Aawaz Suno (1981) An honest cop loses everything, including his honour to the corrupt system.
Parinda (1989) A conscientious man takes to crime after his cop friend is killed by criminals. Fanatical chieftain slays him and his wife.
Party (1984) deeply intelligent satire at urban elite. The ending shows protagonist puking blood after his tongue is slashed.
Raakh (1989) A girl is raped in front of her lover and he slips into whirlpool of terrifying violence for revenge.
Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) A serial killer is on the loose. His acts of murder are filmed in brain rattling manner.
Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin (1987) is about reign of terror of the powerful and college politics.
