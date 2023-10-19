15 Pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan From Latest Bridal Shoot
19 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Kareena Kapoor Khan became muse for fashion designer Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta for the first time, launched her bridal collection and Kareena Kapoor became the face of it.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's gorgeous bridal avatar in a red colour lehenga
Kareena Kapoor Khan showcases Masaba Gupta's bridal collection with this red saree
Kareena is the epitome of grace and elegance. She looks beautiful in this bridal dupatta with huge chand design
Kareena is a timeless beauty, she wore a bright red gota work lehenga from Masaba Gupta's collection
Here's the full look of Kareena Kapoor Khan in a red bridal lehenga
Kareena dances in this beautiful red lehenga as she gets excited for the bridal collection
Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph in a hot black-golden open jacket
Hottie Kareena flaunts plunging neckline in this open jacket
Kareena in Masaba Gupta's haldi collection. Bebo looks breathtaking gorgeous!
Kareena in a yellow gota work lehenga stole our heart
A closeup of Kareena Kapoor Khan! Her makeup and black bindi steals the show here
Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving goals to all the brides-to-be in this white-golden work lehenga
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sunny Deol Birthday: 10 Most Famous Movies Of Gadar Super Star