15 Prestigious Awards Received by Amitabh Bachchan
10 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Amitabh Bachchan received National Award in Best Actor category for Amar Akbar Anthony in 1978
Amitabh Bachchan received National Award in Best Actor category for Agneepath in 1990.
Amitabh Bachchan received National Award in Best Actor category for Black in 2005.
Amitabh Bachchan received another National Award for Paa 2009 in Best Actor category.
Amitabh Bachchan received Best Actor Award for Piku in 2015. It was also a National Award.
Amitabh Bachchan received Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2018 by the Government of India in 2019.
Amitabh Bachchan receievd Padma Shri award from the Government of India in 1984.
Amitabh Bachchan in 2001 received Padma Bhushan award from the Government of India.
Amitabh Bachchan in 2015 received Padma Vibhushan award from the Government of India.
Big B received Filmfare Best Actor Award for Amar Akbar Anthony in 1978.
Bachchan got Filmfare Best Actor for Don in 1979.
Amitabh Bachchan got Filmfare Best Actor for Hum in 1992
Amitabh received Filmfare Best Actor for Black in 2006
Amitabh Bachchan got Filmfare Best Actor for Paa in 2010.
Amitabh Bachchan received Best Actor for 'Filmfare Special Award for completing 40 years in the Indian film industry' in 2011.
Amitabh received more than 11 Lifetime Achievement Award in his career.
