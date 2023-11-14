15 Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Hottest PDA Moments That'll Make You Fall in Love
14 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are easily one of Bollywood's sexiest couples
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have the sweetest romance. They never shy from sharing their PDA moments with fans.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have grown stronger in their five-year marriage.
DeepVeer is known for packing on the PDA and gushing over each other’s stunning looks.
Ranveer and Deepika never miss a chance to show love to each other in public or private
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh love to travel, here's a pic from one of their holidays.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never let their inner child go away
Deepika Padukone gives a peck on Ranveer's head
In their relationship, Ranveer Singh looks emotional
Ranveer and Deepika pose in a seductive way
Aww! This PDA moment of DeepVeer makes our heart feel full
Deepika hugs Ranveer when she picks him from the airport
Deepika and Ranveer's passionate lip kiss
Deepika doesn't shy from kissing Ranveer in public.
