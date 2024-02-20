15 Years of Delhi 6: Iconic Moments That Still Resonate
20 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The movie beautifully captures the essence of old Delhi by showcasing the city's vibrant character.
The iconic movie taught us that every aspect of life has a brighter side, no matter how many imperfections the other person may have.
A fantail pigeon known as Masakali holds a crucial message in the film showing how people compromise on their dreams due to responsibilities and for the happiness of their families.
Delhi-6 shows how the place was gripped by fear due to reports of a creature resembling a monkey with metal claws and glowing red eyes, known as 'Kala Bandar'.
At the end of the film, Delhi-6 shows us that we should be the ones to first walk on the path of goodness and burn our inner Kala Bandar.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Melancholic Movies Every One Must Watch Once In Their Lives