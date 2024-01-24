17 Candid And Rare Photos of Sara Tendulkar
24 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Sara Tendulkar is the doting daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
She is now an active part of the social circuit in Mumbai.
Sara Tendulkar is friends with Orry and many other actors and actresses from Bollywood.
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is fit to be a Bollywood actress but she hasn't yet entered the industry.
Sara Tendulkar, though, has been modelling for many leading brands and popular designers.
Here are a few photos of Sara Tendulkar that you might not have seen before.
Sara Tendulkar is a fun-loving person and she likes to prefer simplicity over everything else.
Even when she decides to go glamorous, she doesn't go over the board with makeup, hair and her outfit.
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, is always dressed gracefully and looks elegant.
Sara loves subtle things and you would see her wearing black a lot.
She shares a good equation with her mother Anjali Tendulkar and they both often twin with each other at events.
Born in 1997, Sara Tendulkar is currently 26 years old.
Sara Tendulkar is rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill who is younger than him.
Sara Tendulkar has a younger brother, cricketer Arjun Tendulkar who is 24.
Sara Tendulkar has done his schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubha Ambani International School.
Sara then moved to London to attend University College London.
