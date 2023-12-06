19 Gorgeous Pics of Bollywood Actresses in Sparkly Red Gowns

Urvashi Rautela once wore red head-to-toe. Her gown came with full sleeves but a glamorous backless detail.

Shilpa Shetty has a body to die for and knows figure-hugging gowns look the best on her. She wore a red sparkly number at the Screen Awards once.

Kareena Kapoor Khan can make even a piece of rug look good on her but remember when she launched Soha's book in a sparkly red dress?

Janhvi Kapoor never feared going bold in her choice of outfits. She once wore a mirror-work red gown that came with a corsetted bodice.

Katrina Kaif usually prefers going subtle and elegant but there was one time when she blew the trumpet in a bold red beaded and sequined dress with a deep V-neckline.

Disha Patani loves to flaunt her curves and she once wore a body-hugging red lace gown that came with a plunging neckline.

Pooja Hegde loves to wear deep colours and she once wore a princess red gown with off-shoulder detailing. She looked heavenly.

It was Kiara Advani's first red carpet appearance after her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra and she nailed her look in a red sequined gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an awards ceremony a long time back in a figure-hugging red sequinned gown that came with full sleeves.

Taapsee Pannu dazzled the brightest in a red gown that hugged her curves and accentuated her tall frame. She styled it with diamond jewellery.

Kriti Sanon loves her sequins and shimmer and she once appeared in a red gown that also featured a lot of tulle.

Malaika Arora is the goddess of all things bold and she once exuded glamour in a sheer sequinned and beaded red gown for her appearance on a dance reality show.

Deepika Padukone's wedding reception gown is an iconic piece. She looked absolutely stunning in her gorgeous elaborate red sequined number.

Nora Fatehi once wore a fully sequined strappy gown that fit right on her curves and showed off her hourglass figure.

For her intimate wedding reception at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a red gown designed by Sabyasachi.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a fashionista and she once did justice to a glamorous piece of red shimmery number that came with a criss-cross waistline detailing.

For Tamannaah Bhatia, it was a red sparkly saree gown that looked vivacious on her.

