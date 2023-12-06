19 Gorgeous Pics of Bollywood Actresses in Sparkly Red Gowns
06 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Urvashi Rautela once wore red head-to-toe. Her gown came with full sleeves but a glamorous backless detail.
Shilpa Shetty has a body to die for and knows figure-hugging gowns look the best on her. She wore a red sparkly number at the Screen Awards once.
Kareena Kapoor Khan can make even a piece of rug look good on her but remember when she launched Soha's book in a sparkly red dress?
Janhvi Kapoor never feared going bold in her choice of outfits. She once wore a mirror-work red gown that came with a corsetted bodice.
Katrina Kaif usually prefers going subtle and elegant but there was one time when she blew the trumpet in a bold red beaded and sequined dress with a deep V-neckline.
Disha Patani loves to flaunt her curves and she once wore a body-hugging red lace gown that came with a plunging neckline.
Pooja Hegde loves to wear deep colours and she once wore a princess red gown with off-shoulder detailing. She looked heavenly.
It was Kiara Advani's first red carpet appearance after her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra and she nailed her look in a red sequined gown.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an awards ceremony a long time back in a figure-hugging red sequinned gown that came with full sleeves.
Taapsee Pannu dazzled the brightest in a red gown that hugged her curves and accentuated her tall frame. She styled it with diamond jewellery.
Kriti Sanon loves her sequins and shimmer and she once appeared in a red gown that also featured a lot of tulle.
Malaika Arora is the goddess of all things bold and she once exuded glamour in a sheer sequinned and beaded red gown for her appearance on a dance reality show.
Deepika Padukone's wedding reception gown is an iconic piece. She looked absolutely stunning in her gorgeous elaborate red sequined number.
Nora Fatehi once wore a fully sequined strappy gown that fit right on her curves and showed off her hourglass figure.
For her intimate wedding reception at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a red gown designed by Sabyasachi.
Jacqueline Fernandez is a fashionista and she once did justice to a glamorous piece of red shimmery number that came with a criss-cross waistline detailing.
For Tamannaah Bhatia, it was a red sparkly saree gown that looked vivacious on her.
