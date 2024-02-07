1922 to Zodiac, Top Crime Horror Movies to Watch

The Purge: The members of a rich family land in trouble when they are held hostage by a murderer during the Purge.
Cold Case: The movie recounts a gripping tale of a convoluted murder investigation, followed independently by both a police officer and an investigative journalist, until their paths intersect, uncovering unforeseen secrets.
The Lie: The movie is about a father and daughter who are on the way to the dance class when they spot the daughter's friend on the side of the road. However, when they offer help to the other girl soon their nightmares come true.
Jigsaw: The police are behind the jigsaw killer after a series of murders takes place.
1922: A farmer plots to kill his wife for financial gain, persuading his teenage son to join him. Wilfred and his son Henry gradually lose touch with reality as they carry on with their lives.
Zodiac: The movie is based on the Zodiac killer's second attack, the shooting of Darlene Ferrin (Ciara Hughes) and Mike Mageau (Lee Norris) at a lovers' lane in Vallejo, California.
