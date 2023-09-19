2 Years Of Squid Game: 10 Lesser-Known Facts.
19 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Netflix had revealed that the show was originally titled ‘Round Six’.
Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the series was inspired by the game he played as a child.
Squid Game” lead Lee Jung-jae earned a staggering $13 million in total for the 13 episodes of Season 2.
Hwang Dong-hyuk not only constructed actual sets but also cast exactly 456 people during the filming, just like in the real game.
The eerie oversized doll from the first episode of Red Light, Green Light is real and is located in Jincheon County.
Most of the gaming scenes in Squid Game were filmed on several sets in Daejeon, Seoul and Incheon providing most of the urban settings.
Director Hwang named the lead characters after their friends and brothers.
The name of the series is taken from the traditional game that is played by South Korean kids.
Squid Game generated about $900 million in revenue for Netflix.
The script was written in 2008 and many production companies rejected it due to its unrealistic approach.
