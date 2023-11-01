20 Baby Names Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's Characters in Bollywood Movies
01 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Aman from Kal Ho Na Ho: One of the most emotional characters he ever played on-screen. Aman lives in our hearts forever.
Arjun from Karan Arjun: Just a common name which sounds as strong as SRK played it in the popular film.
Aryan from Mohabbatein: Shah Rukh Khan played a music teacher named Raj Aryan for whom love was beyond the matters of life and death.
Bablu from Duplicate: Another cute character played by SRK in a film in which he had a double role.
Dev from Devdas: The epic for which Shah Rukh Khan gave his all... as Dev, he had the right amount of intensity and passion for love.
Kabir from Chak De India: The icon of grace, pride and strength, Kabir was SRK's most dignified character ever.
Max from Josh: As Max, SRK was rowdy, aggressive, stylish and naughty.
Mohan from Swades: One of the most realistic and heart-touching characters ever. SRK as scientist Mohan Bhargav was calm, efficient, emotional and intelligent.
Om from Om Shanti Om: A short and divine name for those who liked SRK playing the double role in the film that brought Deepika Padukone into the industry.
Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Naam toh suna hoga!
Raj from DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan played one of his most iconic romantic characters ever as Raj alongside Kajol's Simran.
Ram from Main Hoon Na: The epitome of bravery, values and righteousness, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Major Ram with utmost sincerity.
Rizwan from My Name is Khan: The name Rizwan stands for acceptance and positivity and SRK played the exact character in one of the most critically-acclaimed films by Karan Johar.
Samar from Jab Tak Hain Jaan: You have to watch SRK playing the army man to believe the kind of passion as a lover that he brought to this character.
Sunil from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na: The cute, innocent and lovely boy who will go to any extent to get his love, SRK was all hearts in this vibrant film.
Veer from Veer-Zara: As the name suggests, SRK was the epitome of bravery as Veer. Giving away his love for her own sake and then getting it all back in the most unlikely situation... it was the love story for the ages.
Vicky from Baazigar: SRK was stylish and scheming as Vicky and the name also suggests the same.
Azaad from Jawaan: Vikram's son, Azaad was smart, emotional, a patriot at heart and a soldier for life.
Vikram from Jawaan: Think as massy as you can and then multiple it with 100 - that was SRK for you in Jawan as the 70-year-old Vikram.
Shekhar from Ra.One: A genius at heart and at work, Shekhar was a keeper in Ra.One.
