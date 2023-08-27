20 Bollywood Movies Shot in Madhya Pradesh
27 Aug, 2023
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was shot in different locations of Indore, MP
OMG 2 was shot in Ujjain Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh
Pad Man was shot in the small town of Maheshwar beside the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh
Sui Dhaga's principal photography began in the town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh
Mohenjo Daro showed the scenic beauty of Bhedaghat in MP
Revolver Rani starring Kangana Ranaut was shot in Gwalior
Gangajal-2 starring Priyanka Chopra was shot in Bhopal
Kalank movie shoot in Gwalior Fort's Man Singh Palace, with Alia Bhatt
Motichoor Chaknachoor was shot in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Janhit Me Jari film was wrapped in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh
Stree was shot in Chanderi, located in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh
Chhori movie's shooting began in Madhya Pradesh
Durgamati, a horror movie, was shot in Madhya Pradesh
Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya: An important segment of the movie was shot at the very famous Daly College in Indore
Gullak, an OTT web series, is based from the literate and artistic city of Bhopal
Sherni was shot in Kanha National Park Madhya Pradesh
Asoka was shot in Panchmarhi, Maheshwar in MP
Rajneeti starring Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif, was shot in Madhya Pradesh
