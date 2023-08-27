20 Bollywood Movies Shot in Madhya Pradesh

27 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was shot in different locations of Indore, MP

OMG 2 was shot in Ujjain Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh

Pad Man was shot in the small town of Maheshwar beside the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh

Sui Dhaga's principal photography began in the town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh

Mohenjo Daro showed the scenic beauty of Bhedaghat in MP

Revolver Rani starring Kangana Ranaut was shot in Gwalior

Gangajal-2 starring Priyanka Chopra was shot in Bhopal

Kalank movie shoot in Gwalior Fort's Man Singh Palace, with Alia Bhatt

Motichoor Chaknachoor was shot in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Janhit Me Jari film was wrapped in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh

Stree was shot in Chanderi, located in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh

Chhori movie's shooting began in Madhya Pradesh

Durgamati, a horror movie, was shot in Madhya Pradesh

Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya: An important segment of the movie was shot at the very famous Daly College in Indore

Gullak, an OTT web series, is based from the literate and artistic city of Bhopal

Sherni was shot in Kanha National Park Madhya Pradesh

Asoka was shot in Panchmarhi, Maheshwar in MP

Rajneeti starring Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif, was shot in Madhya Pradesh

