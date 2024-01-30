4 Horrifying Serial Killer Documentaries To Watch On Netflix

30 Jan, 2024

Shawn Dass

The Ted Bundy Tapes

An exploration into the thoughts of serial killer Ted Bundy, including interviews with him while he was on death row.

Night Stalker

This short documentary series recounts the real-life events of the pursuit and capture of one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.

Don't F**k with Cats

An online group of individuals seeking justice locate a man who uploaded a video of himself committing the act of killing kittens.

Dahmer

The tale of Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Monster, a serial killer with cannibalistic tendencies.

