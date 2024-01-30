4 Horrifying Serial Killer Documentaries To Watch On Netflix
An exploration into the thoughts of serial killer Ted Bundy, including interviews with him while he was on death row.
This short documentary series recounts the real-life events of the pursuit and capture of one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.
An online group of individuals seeking justice locate a man who uploaded a video of himself committing the act of killing kittens.
The tale of Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Monster, a serial killer with cannibalistic tendencies.
