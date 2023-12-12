5 Actors Who Went Against Their Parents Decision To Make a Career In Bollywood
Aamir Khan's father, Tahir Hussain, never wanted his son to pursue acting as a career. Their parents desired that he pursue engineer as a career option.
Late actor Irrfan Khan never pursued his passion for acting and was never bothered about his parent's decision. Today the actor is remembered for his iconic dialogues.
Karishma Kapoor became part of the industry when she was just 15 years old. Although her father, Randhir Kapoor was totally against it.
Radhika's parents never envisioned her as having a career in acting. Nonetheless, the actress proved them incorrect with her daring acting abilities.
To pursue acting as her career Kangana Ranaut left her house at a very young age.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary 2023: Unfolding The Timeline Of One of The Best TV Actors