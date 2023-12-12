5 Actors Who Went Against Their Parents Decision To Make a Career In Bollywood

12 Dec, 2023

Shawn Dass

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's father, Tahir Hussain, never wanted his son to pursue acting as a career. Their parents desired that he pursue engineer as a career option.

Irrfan Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan never pursued his passion for acting and was never bothered about his parent's decision. Today the actor is remembered for his iconic dialogues.

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor became part of the industry when she was just 15 years old. Although her father, Randhir Kapoor was totally against it.

Radhika Apte

Radhika's parents never envisioned her as having a career in acting. Nonetheless, the actress proved them incorrect with her daring acting abilities.

Kangana Ranaut

To pursue acting as her career Kangana Ranaut left her house at a very young age.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary 2023: Unfolding The Timeline Of One of The Best TV Actors

 Find Out More