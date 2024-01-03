5 Amazing Biopics to Watch on Netflix

03 Jan, 2024

Shawn Dass

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The movie 'Gangubai is based on the real-life story of a sex labourer Gangubai Kothewali played by Alia Bhatt.

The Social Network

The movie portrays the life of Mark Zuckerberg when he went on to develop the world's largest social media platform.

Moneyball

The movie is based around the 2002 Oakland Athletics baseball team, where Billy Beane finds his groove in a competitive game.

Manto

The biographical film is based on an Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Gunjan Saxena

The movie is based on the real life of Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who is an Indian Air Force officer.

