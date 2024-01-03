5 Amazing Biopics to Watch on Netflix
The movie 'Gangubai is based on the real-life story of a sex labourer Gangubai Kothewali played by Alia Bhatt.
The movie portrays the life of Mark Zuckerberg when he went on to develop the world's largest social media platform.
The movie is based around the 2002 Oakland Athletics baseball team, where Billy Beane finds his groove in a competitive game.
The biographical film is based on an Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The movie is based on the real life of Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who is an Indian Air Force officer.
