5 Best Romcoms To Watch During Valentine’s Week
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani- Kabir and Naina form a bond while traveling. Before Naina can express herself, Kabir departs India to pursue his career. They meet again years later, but he still values dreams over bonds.
Jane Tu Ya Jaane Na- Two best friends who are persuaded they aren't in love seek each other's love.
Love Aaj Kal- An old-fashioned romantic shares his personal love tale with a modern man who has recently split up with his girlfriend. Has love ever changed?
Hase Toh Phasee- Nikhil is reintroduced to Meeta almost ten years after their initial meeting. Now that Nikhil has one week to prove himself worthy of marrying Meeta's sister Karishma, the former acquaintances grow close.
Hum Tum- A tale about the unending struggle of the sexes, as well as the difficulties and sufferings of Karan and Rhea as they try to understand each other.
