5 Big Controversies Of Elvish Yadav: Snake Venom to Maxtern
18 Mar, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Elvish Yadav has been arrested in a snake venom case. The presence of snake venom at rave parties made him land in big trouble. He been sent to 14-day judicial custody
Elvish Yadav also fought with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukran Insaan. They accused each other for spreading negative publicity after Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended
Elvish Yadav's video beating Maxtern has gone viral. Youtuber Maxtern accused him of assault and an attempt to murder.
Elvish was also accused of mistreating a journalist and grabbing his mic when asked about his visit to the Vaishno Devi temple.
Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani were frequently seen spending time together in BB OTT 2. They both were rumoured to be dating but fans noticed that they have unfollowed each other.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mahima Makwana Makes Your Heart Skip a Beat With Her Desi Look