5 Big Controversies Of Elvish Yadav: Snake Venom to Maxtern

18 Mar, 2024

Kritika Vaid

Elvish Yadav has been arrested in a snake venom case. The presence of snake venom at rave parties made him land in big trouble. He been sent to 14-day judicial custody

Elvish Yadav also fought with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukran Insaan. They accused each other for spreading negative publicity after Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended

Elvish Yadav's video beating Maxtern has gone viral. Youtuber Maxtern accused him of assault and an attempt to murder.

Elvish was also accused of mistreating a journalist and grabbing his mic when asked about his visit to the Vaishno Devi temple.

Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani were frequently seen spending time together in BB OTT 2. They both were rumoured to be dating but fans noticed that they have unfollowed each other.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahima Makwana Makes Your Heart Skip a Beat With Her Desi Look

 Find Out More