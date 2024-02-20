5 Bollywood Celebs Who Invested Over 5 Decades of Their Career
Amitabh Bachchan has spent more than 50 years in the entertainment industry, he has acted in over 200 films playing the roles of a hero to becoming an antagonist.
Popularly referred to as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has sung over 80,000 songs over 7 decades. Her sweet melodious voice still cherishes our ears.
Veteran actor Ashok Kumar holds the record of featuring in more than 270 films in his acting career is a moment of appreciation.
Gulzar is regarded as one of the greatest poets the Indian film industry would ever get. Gulzar had a blissful career of over 60 years in Bollywood.
Sharmila Tagore is no doubt one of the most beautiful divas Bollywood was blessed with, Her career also spanned over 50 years.
