5 Bollywood Movies That Were Shot In Japan
The movie 'Aman' is an anti-war film which was majorly shot in Japan and England.
Starring Asha Pareh and Joy Mukherjee, the film 'Love In Tokyo' was shot in Japan.
Characters in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' Surinder and Taani plan for a honeymoon trip to Japan.
The climax of 'Tamasha' was shot at the Tokyo International Forum.
Multiple shots from the movie 'Youngistaan' were shot in Tokyo, Japan.
