5 Celeb-Approved Saree Looks for the Festive Season: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan
11 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Alia Bhatt wore a pastel pink saree with a matching top. She accessorized with a necklace and earrings.
Deepika Padukone wore a white saree with a black blouse. She accessorized with a bracelet and earrings.
Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a plunging neckline blue and white saree. She accessorized with a necklace and earrings.
Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a traditional red and gold saree with a high bun. She completed her look with jhumkas and bangles.
Kangana Ranaut chose a sequined saree with a plunging neckline for her look. She completed her look with a bold necklace and earrings.
