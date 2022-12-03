5 Highest Grossing Tamil Actioners of 2022 to Binge Watch

A glimpse at five highest grossing Tamil films of 2022 available on OTT.

03 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Valimai (2022) - ZEE5

The Ajith Kumar starrer action-thriller collected Rs 225 Crore worldwide.

03 Dec, 2022

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) - Netflix

The Suriya starrer action-thriller grossed Rs 179 Crore worldwide.

03 Dec, 2022

Beast (2022) - Netflix

The Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer collected around Rs 236 Crore worldwide.

03 Dec, 2022

Vikram (2022) ZEE5

The Kamal Haasan starrer crime-action-thriller colected rs 410 Crore globally.

03 Dec, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) - Amazon Prime

Mani Ratnam's historical action-saga collected Rs 500 Crore worldwide.

03 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The World

 Find Out More