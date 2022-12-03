5 Highest Grossing Tamil Actioners of 2022 to Binge Watch

A glimpse at five highest grossing Tamil films of 2022 available on OTT.
03 Dec, 2022
The Ajith Kumar starrer action-thriller collected Rs 225 Crore worldwide.
03 Dec, 2022
The Suriya starrer action-thriller grossed Rs 179 Crore worldwide.
03 Dec, 2022
The Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer collected around Rs 236 Crore worldwide.
03 Dec, 2022
The Kamal Haasan starrer crime-action-thriller colected rs 410 Crore globally.
03 Dec, 2022
Mani Ratnam's historical action-saga collected Rs 500 Crore worldwide.
03 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!