5 Iconic Roles Played by Saurabh Shukla
Saurabh Shukla is one of the renowned actors who is loved by the audience for his satire and comedy in the films. Here's a list of his iconic films.
Satya- Released In 1998, Saurabh Shukla played the role of ‘Kallu Mama’ which became an instant hit and became popular in the film industry. It is also worth noting that this film, is worth taking a memory down the lane.
PK- Released in 2014, starring alongside Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, Saurabh Shukla plays a titular role of priest, which added more depth in the film.
Jolly LLB 2- The film portrays Saurabh Shukla as a fun-loving, satirical Justice, Sunderlal Tripathi. The film has also won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Raid- Raid- Released in 2018, Saurabh Shukla plays the role of a corrupt politician. While he played the role of an antagonist, he nailed every sequence of the film.
Barfi- Starring alongside Ranbir, Priyanka Copra, and Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla plays the role of a cop who handles the case of a protagonist. His role in the film added humour and comedy in multiple sequences.
