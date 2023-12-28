5 Indian Actors Who Ruled at The Box Office 2023

28 Dec, 2023

India.com Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan

According to KoiMoi, Shah Rukh Khan's total box office collections stands at Rs 2,516.6 crore (gross). It is estimated to grow further with the release of Dunki.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor made a successful box office collection in 2023. His recent movies Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal made a worldwide collection of Rs 1,083.49 crore (gross).

Joseph Vijay

Popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, with the release of Varisu, and Leo he made a worldwide box office worth Rs 905.98 crore(gross).

Prabhas

Prabhas with two releases, Adipurush and Salaar: Ceasefire in 2023. The actor stands with a total collection of Rs 835.69 crore (gross).

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol took the fifth spot with a box office collection of Rs 685.19 crore (gross). The actor was last seen in Gadar 2 with Tara Singh.

Thanks For Reading!

