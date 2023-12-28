5 Indian Actors Who Ruled at The Box Office 2023
28 Dec, 2023
India.com Entertainment Desk
Shah Rukh Khan
According to KoiMoi, Shah Rukh Khan's total box office collections stands at Rs 2,516.6 crore (gross). It is estimated to grow further with the release of Dunki.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor made a successful box office collection in 2023. His recent movies Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal made a worldwide collection of Rs 1,083.49 crore (gross).
Joseph Vijay
Popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, with the release of Varisu, and Leo he made a worldwide box office worth Rs 905.98 crore(gross).
Prabhas
Prabhas with two releases, Adipurush and Salaar: Ceasefire in 2023. The actor stands with a total collection of Rs 835.69 crore (gross).
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol took the fifth spot with a box office collection of Rs 685.19 crore (gross). The actor was last seen in Gadar 2 with Tara Singh.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Awaited K-Dramas That Will Be Released in 2024
Find Out More