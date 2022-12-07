5 Indian Films Based on Tribal Atrocities

A glimpse at five Indian films that depicted tribal atrocities on the silver-screen.

07 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Aakrosh 1980

The Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Amrish Puri and Amrish Puri starrer social drama is based on the atrocities on tribals.

Buddha in a Traffic Jam (2016)

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial depicts the atrocities faced by the tribal community of Bastar.

Newton (2017)

The Rajkummar Rao starrer showcases the plight of tribals unaware of their voting rights.

Jai Bhim (2021)

The Suriya starrer social-justice-drama based shows the harsh realities of exploitation of tribal community.

RRR (2022)

The lead protagonists from the tribal community revolt against the British empire in the period drama.

