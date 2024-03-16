5 Malayalam Horror Films You Must Watch Atleast Once
Bhoothakaalam- Following the death of a family member, a mother and son encounter strange incidents that alter their perception of reality and cause them to question their sanity.
Chatur Mukham- An ambitious young woman confronts a supernatural power using technology. Will she be able to endure the onslaught and solve this hitherto unknown phenomenon?
Churuli- Two undercover cops searching for a fugitive visit another world populated by uncivilized individuals who are brash and unpleasant. There, the two men become trapped in an apparent time loop as strange occurrences begin to unfold.
Ezra- A newlywed woman carries an antique Jewish box into her home, unaware that it houses the ghost of Abraham Ezra.
Forensic-As new victims are added to the list, Samuel uses his forensic expertise to make breakthroughs in a serial killing case. Shikha links up with Samuel to find evidence that could lead to the killer's identify.
