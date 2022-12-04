5 Must-Watch Psychological Thrillers to Binge-Watch

A glimpse at Bollywood's five must-watch psychological thrillers to add in your binge-watch list.

04 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Darr (1993)

The Yash Chopra directorial stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles.

Kaun (1999)

Anurag Kashyap wrote the screenplay of Ram Gopal Varma's psychological thriller.

Ghajini (2008)

The Aamir Khan, Asin and Jiah Khan starrer was inspired by Christopher Nolan's Memento.

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

The psychological thriller stars Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in stellar roles.

Ugly (2014)

The dark psychological thriller was written, directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap.

