5 Powerful Indian Movies on Same-Sex Marriage

17 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Sonam Kapoor starrer potrays LGBT story in an impactful way. The film was shot in Punjab

Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar-Rajkummar Rao starrer shows a proper queer representation

Sheer Qorma is a story of belonging and acceptance, identity and family

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is about two men who fall in love with each other and struggle to make their family understand about their relationship.

Made in Heaven 2's one of the episodes glorifies same-sex marriage.

