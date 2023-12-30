5 South Indian Dubbed Hindi Films With Highest Nett Earnings

30 Dec, 2023

Shawn Dass

Baahubali: The Beginning

Originally released in Telugu, Baahubali: The Beginning garnered Rs 120 crore (nett).

Salaar: Part1- Ceasefire

The latest release by Prabhas, Salaar: Part1- Ceasefire collected Rs 110.48 crores in nett.

Pushpa: The Rise

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa made collected Rs 108 crore in nett.

K.G.F: Chapter 1

Casting Yash in the lead role of KGF Part 1. The movie made Rs 45 crore in nett.

Kantara

Originally released in Kannada, the movie made a whopping Rs 85 crore in nett.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Upcoming Movies To Get OTT Releases In January 2024

 Find Out More