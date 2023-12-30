5 South Indian Dubbed Hindi Films With Highest Nett Earnings
Originally released in Telugu, Baahubali: The Beginning garnered Rs 120 crore (nett).
The latest release by Prabhas, Salaar: Part1- Ceasefire collected Rs 110.48 crores in nett.
Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa made collected Rs 108 crore in nett.
Casting Yash in the lead role of KGF Part 1. The movie made Rs 45 crore in nett.
Originally released in Kannada, the movie made a whopping Rs 85 crore in nett.
