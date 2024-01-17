5 Thrilling Korean Horror Movies To Watch On Netflix

17 Jan, 2024

Shawn Dass

#Alive

The swift proliferation of a mysterious infection has plunged an entire city into uncontrollable disorder, yet one lone survivor endures in seclusion. This is their tale.

Parasite

The symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan is at risk due to greed and class discrimination.

Peninsula

The zombie virus has spread throughout all of South Korea in the past four years. Four individuals from South Korea in Hong Kong manage to bypass the blockade and sail to Incheon on a truck for a payment of USD20 million.

Train to Busan

As a zombie virus spreads throughout South Korea, passengers on a train traveling from Seoul to Busan fight for survival.

Unlocked

An undercover CIA agent is tricked into a scheme that threatens to unleash a biological attack on London.



