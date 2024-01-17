5 Thrilling Korean Horror Movies To Watch On Netflix
The swift proliferation of a mysterious infection has plunged an entire city into uncontrollable disorder, yet one lone survivor endures in seclusion. This is their tale.
The symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan is at risk due to greed and class discrimination.
The zombie virus has spread throughout all of South Korea in the past four years. Four individuals from South Korea in Hong Kong manage to bypass the blockade and sail to Incheon on a truck for a payment of USD20 million.
As a zombie virus spreads throughout South Korea, passengers on a train traveling from Seoul to Busan fight for survival.
An undercover CIA agent is tricked into a scheme that threatens to unleash a biological attack on London.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meet Rishabh Sawhney: Who Plays Villain Role In Fighter Movie