5 Times Mia Khalifa Made Bold Statements And Sparked Debate
From farmers' protests in India to the Israel-Palestine conflict, former adult star Mia Khalifa often gets into controversy.
Mia Khalifa made controversy after she extended her support to the Palestinian terror group.
Here are other five times Mia Khalifa sparked a debate with her statements,
About Men: "Granted some dusty’s have caught me slipping, but there has never been a single man that I have wanted that I have not gotten because men are cheap (sic)."
Israel-Palestine Conflict: "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal (sic)."
Jewellery Brand: "The only people who feel weird about that name are people who are overly religious and want to lay claim to that name, when in reality, it’s simply just an Arabic word (sic)."
Marriage Advise: "Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing- it is paper work (sic)."
Farmers Protest in India: "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest (sic)."
