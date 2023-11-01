5 Upcoming Films of Sunny Deol Which Can Beat Gadar 2 at Box Office
01 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Sunny Deol has made a terrific comeback at the Box Office with Gadar 2 which released earlier this year.
Now, the actor doesn't want to wait for a few more years to deliver yet another blockbuster.
And that's why he has immediately lined up a few olid big-budgeted films for him to continue his Box Office success.
Sunny Deol has finished shooting for a mass entertainer titled 'Baap' which is currently in the post-production work and will be released in 2024.
Sunny is also shooting for a social drama which is slated to be released in the first half of 2024.
Another interesting film that Sunny has in his pipeline is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is a period action drama film tiled 'Lahore 1947', produced by Aamir Khan.
Border 2 - probably one of the most anticipated films of the actor, this is the going to be the sequel to the superhit 1997 war drama 'Border'. The film will be directed by JP Dutta.
Sunny Deol might be seen playing the role of lord Hanuman in director Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana which features Yash as Ravan, Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
So, which of these films are you most excited about?
