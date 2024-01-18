5 Upcoming Movies of Rohit Shetty to Watch in 2024
18 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Singham 3 aka Singham Again is scheduled to release theatrically on 15 August 2024.
Simmba 2 is a sequel to Simmba. It will be directed by Rohit Shetty and star Ranveer Singh in the lead role.
Rakesh Maria's Biopic: Rohit Shetty to bring a story on the former Commissioner of Police
Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty confirmed his plans for the fifth installment of the Golmaal series
Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty is releasing on January 19, 2024
