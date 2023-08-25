5 Web Series you must watch In August
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
A romantic comedy about a young couple who explore their sexuality and gender identity. The audience is finding it funny, heartwarming, and relatable.
A musical drama about a group of young musicians who come together to form a band. The web series is vibrant, energetic, and uplifting.
A supernatural thriller about a young woman who must fight for her life against a dark force. The web series best fits in the suspense, scary, and action-packed genre.
A legal drama about a young lawyer who fights for justice for the underprivileged.
The web series is loved by people who have an interest in the suspenseful, gritty, and empowering.
A biographical drama about the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist and icon. The web series is inspiring, moving, and thought-provoking.
