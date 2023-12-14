6 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Their Fashion Labels
Alia Bhatt's clothing brand works for children's welfare and environment called Ed-A-Mamma.
Saif Ali Khan in 2018 launched his own fashion label known as House of Pataudi.
Salman Khan's clothing brand is popular among the youth and is known as Being Human.
Samantha Prabhu's clothing line-up is called Saaki, which was launched in 2020.
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
The Kapoor sisters jointly launched their clothing brand in 2017 under the name Rheson.
Vijay Deverakonda started his clothing brand known as RWDY.
