6 Bollywood Movies That Are Based On Natural Disasters

06 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Kai Po Che: Three friends in Gujarat are affected by the 2001 Gujarat earthquake

Bhopal Express: A film about the Bhopal gas tragedy, which killed thousands of people in 1984

Tum Mile: A young couple is separated by the 2005 Mumbai floods

Mother India: A woman fights to save her land and her family from poverty and famine

Waqt: A family is separated by an earthquake and must find their way back to each other

Kedarnath: A love story set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Pics of Sara Tendulkar Prove She is Fashion IT-Girl

 Find Out More