6 Bollywood Movies That Are Based On Natural Disasters
06 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Kai Po Che: Three friends in Gujarat are affected by the 2001 Gujarat earthquake
Bhopal Express: A film about the Bhopal gas tragedy, which killed thousands of people in 1984
Tum Mile: A young couple is separated by the 2005 Mumbai floods
Mother India: A woman fights to save her land and her family from poverty and famine
Waqt: A family is separated by an earthquake and must find their way back to each other
Kedarnath: A love story set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods
