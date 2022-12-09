6 Controversial Films And Series Highly Rated on IMDb

A glimpse at six controversial films that are highly rated on IMDb.

Anurag Singh Bohra

Anbe Sivam (2003) - IMDb - 8.7

The Kamal Haasan-R Madhavan starrer is a satire on socio-political realities.

Gandhi, My Father (2007) - IMDb - 7.3

The Akshaye Khanna starrer produced by Anil Kapoor shows the strained relationship between Mahatama Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi.

Rang Rasiya (2008) - IMDb - 7

The film based on the life of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma created controversy due to the depiction of nudity and erotic scenes.

PK (2014) - IMDb - 8.1

Apart from Aamir Khan's controversial nude scene the film was also critcised for hurting religious sentiments.

Uttama Villain (2015) - IMDb - 7.3

The Kamal Haasan starrer was criticised for hurting religious sentiments through its depiction of Lord Vishnu in a song

Bose: Dead/Alive(2017) - IMDb - 8.7

The Rajkummar Rao starrer series based on the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose didn't go down too well with the political opponents of Bose's ideology.

