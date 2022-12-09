6 Controversial Films And Series Highly Rated on IMDb

A glimpse at six controversial films that are highly rated on IMDb.
The Kamal Haasan-R Madhavan starrer is a satire on socio-political realities.
The Akshaye Khanna starrer produced by Anil Kapoor shows the strained relationship between Mahatama Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi.
The film based on the life of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma created controversy due to the depiction of nudity and erotic scenes.
Apart from Aamir Khan's controversial nude scene the film was also critcised for hurting religious sentiments.
The Kamal Haasan starrer was criticised for hurting religious sentiments through its depiction of Lord Vishnu in a song
The Rajkummar Rao starrer series based on the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose didn't go down too well with the political opponents of Bose's ideology.
