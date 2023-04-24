While you have seen him on the screen and have imagined him only as an actor, acting was not his first choice of profession. Varun wanted to be a wrestler when he was kid.
24 Apr, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Apart from loving Salman Khan and totally admiring him in the movies, Varun Dhawan is hugely inspired by actor Govinda, who used to be his father's frequent collaborator once.
Varun Dhawan, now married to Natasa Dalal, is closest to his brother Rohit Dhawan. He doesn't have any best friends because he considers Rohit as the one.
Varun Dhawan might love Salman Khan in the industry but he's an even bigger fan of the legendary cricket icon - Sachin Tendulkar.
Varun Dhawan is an educated actor. Apart from learning on the sets with his father David Dhawan, he studied at Nottingham Trent University, UK.
Do you know about Varun Dhawan's nickname? Not even his ardent fans would know that his name is Pappu.
