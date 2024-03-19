6 Films To Release In Theatres In March 2024
Madgaon Express- The story of three childhood friends who set out on a trip to Goa that goes wildly off course. The film is set to release on March 22, 2024.
Arthur The King- An adventure racer recruits a stray dog named Arthur to accompany him on an epic endurance race. The film is being released on March 22, 2024.
Swatantra Veer Savarkar- The life story of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, well known as Veer Savarkar. The film is being released on March 22, 2024.
Rebel- Students who study in the town and how they are impacted by the politics at the university. The film will be available in theaters on March 22, 2024.
Yolo Mandarin- After a dispute with her younger sister, Le Ying walks out on her own. She meets a boxing trainer and begins boxing. The film is set to release on March 22, 2024.
Love Lies Bleeding- Lou, the gym manager, falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder passing through town on his way to Las Vegas for a competition. The film is set to release on March 22, 2024.
