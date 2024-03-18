6 Films To Release On OTT In March 2024

18 Mar, 2024

Shawn Dass

Davey and Jonesies Locker- Davey and Jonesie feel out of place among their peers and the banal backdrops of their high school. When they realize that their locker is actually a portal to the Multiverse, they go on new adventures.

Fighter- Top IAF aviators band together in the face of imminent danger to become Air Dragons. FIGHTER depicts their solidarity, fraternity, and internal and external conflicts.

X-men- A continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992).

Anatomy of a Fall- Following her husband's death, a lady is suspected of murder; their half-blind son, who serves as the major witness, faces a moral choice.

Lootere- When pirates kidnap the passengers of a sinking ship off the coast of Somalia, an unlikely hero must step forward to save them all.

Ae Watan Mere Watan- During India's quest for independence in 1942, a brave young girl establishes an underground radio station to convey the message of unity, sparking an exciting chase with British authorities during the Quit India campaign.

