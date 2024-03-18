6 Films To Release On OTT In March 2024
Davey and Jonesies Locker- Davey and Jonesie feel out of place among their peers and the banal backdrops of their high school. When they realize that their locker is actually a portal to the Multiverse, they go on new adventures.
Fighter- Top IAF aviators band together in the face of imminent danger to become Air Dragons. FIGHTER depicts their solidarity, fraternity, and internal and external conflicts.
X-men- A continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992).
Anatomy of a Fall- Following her husband's death, a lady is suspected of murder; their half-blind son, who serves as the major witness, faces a moral choice.
Lootere- When pirates kidnap the passengers of a sinking ship off the coast of Somalia, an unlikely hero must step forward to save them all.
Ae Watan Mere Watan- During India's quest for independence in 1942, a brave young girl establishes an underground radio station to convey the message of unity, sparking an exciting chase with British authorities during the Quit India campaign.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian Celebrities Who Embraced Parenting Through IVF and Surrogacy