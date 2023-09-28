6 Highest-Grossing Films of Ranbir Kapoor in Rs 100 Crore Box Office Club
28 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor has six films which have crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office in India.
The actor is now gearing up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which is expected to do good business at the Box Office.
Sanju (2018): This is the highest-grossing film in Ranbir's resume with a nett India collection of Rs 342.53 crore.
Brahmastra (2022): The second biggest film for Ranbir Kapoor is this fantasy drama that collected Rs 257.44 crore nett in India.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani (2013): One of the most iconic romantic films ever, this one collected Rs 188.57 crore in its lifetime run in India.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (2023): Released earlier this year, TJMM collected Rs 149.05 crore nett in its lifetime run.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Another romantic drama from Ranbir's career timeline, this one earned Rs 112.48 crore nett.
Barfi! (2012): One of the most beautiful films in the history of Indian Cinema, this Priyanka Chopra starrer ended its lifetime run at Rs 112.15 crore nett collection.
