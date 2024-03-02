6 Horror Films To Watch Based On Black Magic
Hereditary- A heartbroken family is haunted by tragic and disturbing events.
Maa Oori Polimera- In a village plagued by black magic, a police officer goes out to seek justice for his brother's senseless murder, but he discovers something unexpected.
The Craft- A newcomer to a Catholic prep high school meets a trio of misfit adolescent girls who practice witchcraft, and they all quickly conjure up various spells and curses on those who offend them.
The Serpent and The Rainbow- An anthropologist travels to Haiti after hearing reports about a medicine used by black magic practitioners to transform humans into zombies.
The Wicker Man- A Puritan police officer arrives in a Scottish island village in quest of a lost daughter, whom the pagan villagers deny exists.
The Witch- Witchcraft, black magic, and possession tear apart a New England family in the 1630s.
