6 Iconic Urmila Matondkar's Movies to Watch
04 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Satya- The Bollywood film which Ram Gopal Varma directed, starred Urmila Matondkar as Vidya.
Ek Hasina Thi- Sarika Vartak, popularly known as "Sarika," was portrayed by Urmila Matondkar in the lead role of Sriram Raghavan's 2004 Bollywood film.
Bhoot- Urmila Matondkar played the lead role of Swati, a woman who encounters paranormal activity in her new apartment.
Kaun?- In this psychological thriller, the actress played the role of an unnamed woman who is alone at home on a stormy night.
Judaai- Urmila Matondkar portrayed the crucial character of Janhvi Sahni in the Raj Kanwar-directed Bollywood film "Judaai."
Rangeela- This 1995 Bollywood film starred Urmila Matondkar as Mili Joshi, popularly known as "Mili."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Guide to Pyaasa, Top Movies of Waheeda Rehman