9/11 Attacks: 6 Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime
11 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's film highlights life of Muslims after the attack.
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror is on Netflix. Five episodes-docu series sheds light on a post 9/11 world and tries to determine the causes and consequences of these attacks
New York, a Bollywood film on how a man was wrongfully detained for nine months post 9/11 and tortured mercilessly. An act that made him resort to terrorism to exact revenge. It's available on Prime.
World Trade Center is a docudrama disaster film based on the experience of a few police officers during the 9/11 attacks. It's available on Apple TV
The Report is on the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. An exhaustive investigation into the CIA's ude of torture on suspected terrorists. It's available on Prime.
Worth, a Netflix film, is based on a big-shot lawyer who faces a monumental challenge in the wake of the 9/11 disaster.
