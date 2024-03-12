6 Must-Watch Indian Films That Defy The Odds
Ayali- Tamizhselvi aspires to be a doctor when he grows up. However, her community, Veerappannai, has terrifying age-old customs and traditions that accidentally repress the women.
Ghoomer- Anina, a teenage batting prodigy, suffers an accident that results in the loss of her right hand. An insensitive, failing cricketer gives her fresh hope and uses innovative tactics to change her life. Ghoomer is a new kind of bowling that they invented.
Lakadbaggha- Arjun Bakshi, an animal-loving vigilante, discovers that an underground illicit animal trade gang operates from the Kolkata port. On exploring, he comes across a rare species of the Indian Striped Hyena.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai- A common guy with honesty and integrity may take on the system if he has the truth on his side.
Sita On The Road- The film is about five women from various social backgrounds and the hardships they encounter both in urban and rural settings. They seek freedom from reality while confronted with their issues.
Tarla- Investigates Tarla Dalal's life and legacy as an iconoclast during the early liberalisation period who empowered women through the art of cooking.
