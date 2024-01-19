6 Top Rated Varun Tej Movies to Watch

19 Jan, 2024

Kritika Vaid

Mukunda is Varun Tej’s debut movie. It is a romantic entertainer with a different concept where the leads don't talk to each other

Varun Tej’ Kanche is set up in the Pre Independence Era amid World War II. The movie talks a lot about casteism that prevailed in those times

Fidaa is a huge blockbuster. The film has received a unanimously positive response and is the biggest hit in Varun Tej’s career

Varun Tej's Tholi Prema deals with the concept of how memorable first love is in everyone’s lives.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH starring Varun Tej, is a Telugu-language science fiction adventure film written and directed by Sankalp Reddy.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh: Varun Tej for the first time in his career played a negative role.

