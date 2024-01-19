6 Top Rated Varun Tej Movies to Watch
19 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Mukunda is Varun Tej’s debut movie. It is a romantic entertainer with a different concept where the leads don't talk to each other
Varun Tej’ Kanche is set up in the Pre Independence Era amid World War II. The movie talks a lot about casteism that prevailed in those times
Fidaa is a huge blockbuster. The film has received a unanimously positive response and is the biggest hit in Varun Tej’s career
Varun Tej's Tholi Prema deals with the concept of how memorable first love is in everyone’s lives.
Antariksham 9000 KMPH starring Varun Tej, is a Telugu-language science fiction adventure film written and directed by Sankalp Reddy.
Gaddalakonda Ganesh: Varun Tej for the first time in his career played a negative role.
