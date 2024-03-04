6 Underrated Films Produced By Aamir Khan
Peepli Live- Delhi Belly- Politicians and the media pay attention to an impoverished farmer's threat to commit suicide.
Secret Superstar- A brilliant young singer-songwriter suffering from domestic abuse becomes a YouTube star when a video in which she conceals her name goes viral.
Laapataa Ladies- When two young brides get lost on a train, things get a little crazy. The story is set in 2001, somewhere in rural India.
Dhobi Ghat- Four people's lives intertwine in Mumbai: a washerman who wants to be an actor, a banker-turned-photographer, a painter looking for inspiration, and a newlywed immigrant who documents her experiences on home video.
Jane Tu Ya Jaane Na- Two best friends who are persuaded they aren't in love seek each other's love.
Delhi Belly- Three struggling roommates unintentionally become potential targets of a vicious criminal.
