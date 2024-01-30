6 Upcoming Bollywood Movies To Look Out Releasing In February 2024
Section-108- Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead role the is all set to release in theaters on February 2, 2024.
LSD 2- The movie is expected to release on February 16, 2024. The film stars Rossana Elsa Scugugia, Nimrit Ahluwalia, and Anupam Joardar in pivotal roles.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya- The highly anticipated movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead role. The movie will be released on February 9, 2024.
Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye- The movie will be released on February 16, 2024. This movie also marks the debut appearance of singer Guru Randhawa.
Article 370- Based on true events of Kashmir. The movie stars Yami Gautam in lead role. The movie is expected to release on February 23, 2024.
Aakhri Palayan Kab Tak- The movie features
Rajesh Sharma, Chittaranjan Giri, and Bhushan Pattiyal in lead role. The movie will be released on February 16, 2024.
